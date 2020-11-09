51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,544

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 51 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,544, including 50 deaths.

Fourteen of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while 13 are in Barrie, nine are in Bradford and six are in Essa.

The rest are in Clearview, Innisfil, Midland, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-one new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired.

Six new cases are a result of an institutional outbreak, while one is a result of a workplace outbreak. Two of the new cases are travel-related, while the rest are under investigation.

Of the region’s 1,544 total cases, 86 per cent — or 1,323 people — have recovered, while six people remain in hospital.

There were 141 new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka last week — the highest number of cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Last week was the third week in a row that the local health unit reported a weekly case record.

On Sunday, the health unit declared an outbreak at the Sunset Manor long-term care home in Collingwood.

There are also outbreaks at the Simcoe Manor and I.O.O.F. Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home long-term care facilities in Beeton and Barrie.

Waterford Retirement Community and Allandale Station Retirement Residents, both in Barrie, are also reporting coronavirus outbreaks, in addition to Bradford District High School and Hillcrest Public School in Barrie.

There have been 47 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region in total — at 19 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, nine retirement homes, three educational settings, three congregate settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Hillcrest Public School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford

St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford

St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Innisfil Central Public School

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 85,395, including 3,245 deaths.