Calgarians could see lower municipal taxes in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians could see a slight drop in their municipal taxes as a whole if approved by city council.

City administration announced on Monday citizens could see an overall decrease of 1.66 per cent in 2021, with a 0.67 per cent decrease for residential properties and a 0.55 per cent dip for non-residential.

Council’s direction to administration in July was zero increase.

Read more: Calgary city council votes to shift some tax burden from businesses to homeowners

Assessments to single-family homes in the city could have resulted in a 0.58 per cent increase in municipal taxes. Instead, administration is recommending those homeowners get a one-time rebate resulting in a zero per cent increase for those types of homes.

Administration identified $90.7 million in savings for 2021, including $63 million in base reductions and $24 million from the city’s Solutions for Achieving Value and Excellence (SAVE) program, which started in November 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

City council will be discussing and deciding on administration’s recommendations in the last week of November.

More to come…