Canada

Calgary city council votes to freeze 2021 pay at recommendation of committee

By Staff Global News
Calgary City Hall fall 2017
Calgary city hall pictured in fall 2017. Dani Lantela/Global News/File

Calgary city council voted 14-0 to accept the recommendations of the Council Compensation Review Committee at Monday’s meeting, meaning its salaries will be frozen for 2021.

The group, which is comprised of HR expert volunteers, has been independently reviewing council’s compensation over the past year.

Read more: Nenshi demands apology from chief paramedic for ‘defamatory’ comments on EMS dispatch concerns

The CCRC presented its final report to council, saying it factored in the current Calgary economy and the demands of the job in its recommendations. Council members have not had pay increases for the last four years, according to the committee.

Recommendations also included that council members are provided with Worker’s Compensation Benefits coverage, the supplemental pension plan is discontinued and the transition allowance is amended.

