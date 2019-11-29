Calgary city council turns down proposal to cancel funding for new Flames arena

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council Friday voted against Councillor Evan Woolley’s motion to reconsider spending city money on a new arena for the Calgary Flames.

The proposal came as councillors continue to finalize the city’s 2020 budget

Woolley had proposed the $290 million the city is planning to contribute to the arena instead be spent elsewhere, with $200 million dollars going toward the Green Line LRT project and the rest split evenly between providing social housing and building a downtown police station.

Council voted 11-4 against Woolley’s motion on Friday — the same margin that approved the arena deal in July 2019.

“What’s disappointing about this is, if everything is on the table why wasn’t this on the table?” Woolley said following the vote.

“If we’ve asked Calgarians to dig deep, if we’ve asked transit to dig deep, if we’re looking deeply on all the projects that we’re delivering on, why is it that a capital project that will benefit the few and will help a single private company that owns the Calgary Flames — why are they immune?”

Councillors who voted to continue with the plan to fund the event centre said they’d thoroughly considered all the benefits the project would bring.

“The world around us has not changed since July and for the councillors who are really trying to detract from the project, going out there saying we’re cutting police and fire and the world is ending before us, it’s just not true,” Councillor Jeff Davison said.

“We’re investing in a capital project that will ultimately pay for itself and provide a net socio-economic benefit to all Calgarians.”

Councillors are also looking at other 2020 budget options on Friday, including a possible tax freeze and shifting some of the tax burden from businesses to homeowners.