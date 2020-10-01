Calgary to add on-demand transit in 6 communities in mid-October

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Transit will be rolling out on-demand transit in six communities this month.

Starting Oct. 13, on-demand service will be available in Aspen Woods, Christie Park, Strathcona Park, Signal Hill, Springbank Hill and Discovery Ridge.

The area is currently served by four community shuttles — routes 94, 164, 439 and 454 — all of which will be cancelled and replaced by the new on-demand service.

Those interested in using on-demand transit can use Calgary Transit’s On Demand app or book their trip over the phone by calling 403-262-1000.

No matter which way you book your trip, you’ll be asked which of the existing stops you want to be picked up at and which one you want to be dropped off at.

Calgary Transit says the change is being made in response to low ridership on the affected routes.

“Instead of having empty buses driving fixed routes through the area, on-demand will create the flexibility to send shuttles where they’re needed, and when – on your schedule,” Calgary Transit states on its website.

Calgary Transit says the new on-demand services will be tested out in the six selected communities for a year, at which point they will assess if it should continue.

For more information on how to download the On Demand app and how to use the service, visit CalgaryTransit.com.