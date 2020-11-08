Menu

Comments

Sports

Montreal Impact secure playoff spot with 3-2 victory over D.C. United

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2020 8:20 pm
Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto celebrates his goal during first half MLS action against the Vancouver Whitecaps, in Montreal on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Quioto was suspended for an additional match, two matches total, on Friday night by Major League Soccer.
Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto celebrates his goal during first half MLS action against the Vancouver Whitecaps, in Montreal on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Quioto was suspended for an additional match, two matches total, on Friday night by Major League Soccer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Romell Quioto scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute as the Montreal Impact secured a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Sunday at Audi Field.

The result gave Montreal the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Impact will visit the New England Revolution in a play-in match on Nov. 20.

Victor Wanyama tied the game in the 74th minute with a powerful header off a corner kick.

Donovan Pines put the hometown side on the board with a goal at the nine-minute mark.

Bojan pulled Montreal even four minutes later. Ola Kamara restored United’s lead in the 33rd minute.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
SoccerMLSMontreal ImpactD.C. UnitedRomell Quioto
