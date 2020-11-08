Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after a shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 8:20 pm
The scene of a shooting in Toronto's west end Sunday.
The scene of a shooting in Toronto's west end Sunday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after being shot on Sunday.

His condition has since improved and he is in stable condition.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m on Sunday to the area of Queen Street West and Niagara Street for multiple reports of a shooting.

Read more: Jane and Finch community calls for end to gun violence after brazen daylight shooting

Our victim was able to run away northbound and he was found a couple of blocks north of the shooting location,” said Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacey Davis.

The victim was walking in a group when the gunfire broke out.

Police said investigators are looking for a possible suspect who was seen fleeing on foot. They are described wearing black clothes and a face covering that could have been a bandana.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or 416-808-2222.

 

CrimeShootingToronto crimeToronto shootingShooting InvestigationToronto shooting investigationQueen Street West and Niagara street
