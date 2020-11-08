Man rushed to hospital after a shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after being shot on Sunday.

His condition has since improved and he is in stable condition.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m on Sunday to the area of Queen Street West and Niagara Street for multiple reports of a shooting.

Read more: Jane and Finch community calls for end to gun violence after brazen daylight shooting

“Our victim was able to run away northbound and he was found a couple of blocks north of the shooting location,” said Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacey Davis.

The victim was walking in a group when the gunfire broke out.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators are looking for a possible suspect who was seen fleeing on foot. They are described wearing black clothes and a face covering that could have been a bandana.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or 416-808-2222.

SHOOTING:

Queen St W & Niagara St

– several callers reporting multiple sound of gunshots

– reports that a group of people are shooting at each other

– police responding

– reports that someone has been shot

– unknown severity of injuries

– use caution

– will update#GO2121737

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 8, 2020