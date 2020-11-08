Menu

Comments

Health

Milestone School closes classroom following 2nd COVID-19 case

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 12:59 pm
Click to play video 'Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools' Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools
Following a Thursday announcement that masks would be required for all students in schools and buses, Regina Public Schools announced Friday that their high schools would be moving to Level Three of the Government of Saskatchewan's Safe Schools Plan.

The Prairie Valley School Division says it has closed a second classroom at Milestone School after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the school division said the classroom will be closed for 14 days with students moving to online learning.

In-person classes will resume on Nov. 20.

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask.

This is the second person at Milestone School to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

While this is the second classroom to close due to COVID-19, the Prairie Valley says Milestone School will remain open as normal for all other students.

Public health will be contacting anyone who may be considered a close contact of the person who tested positive.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of an infected person for 15 minutes.

Prairie Valley says it has communicated this information with the families of Milestone School.

No other information has been provided.

