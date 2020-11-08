Milestone School closes classroom following 2nd COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

The Prairie Valley School Division says it has closed a second classroom at Milestone School after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the school division said the classroom will be closed for 14 days with students moving to online learning.

In-person classes will resume on Nov. 20.

This is the second person at Milestone School to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

While this is the second classroom to close due to COVID-19, the Prairie Valley says Milestone School will remain open as normal for all other students.

Public health will be contacting anyone who may be considered a close contact of the person who tested positive.

A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of an infected person for 15 minutes.

Prairie Valley says it has communicated this information with the families of Milestone School.

No other information has been provided.