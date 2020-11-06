COVID-19 case confirmed at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask.

An individual at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).
Classes will continue as scheduled, PVSD said in a press release Friday.
The division says it’s working closely with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students.
In a press release, PVSD said the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be contacting parents, guardians, staff, visitors and volunteers who may be considered close contacts.
