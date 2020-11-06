Menu

Comments

Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 6:30 pm
Following a Thursday announcement that masks would be required for all students in schools and buses, Regina Public Schools announced Friday that its high schools would be moving to Level 3 of the government of Saskatchewan's Safe Schools Plan.

An individual at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).

Read more: Number of Thom Collegiate students test positive for COVID-19, school closes

Classes will continue as scheduled, PVSD said in a press release Friday.

The division says it’s working closely with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students.

Read more: Coronavirus — List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

In a press release, PVSD said the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be contacting parents, guardians, staff, visitors and volunteers who may be considered close contacts.

