COVID-19 case confirmed at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An individual at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).

Classes will continue as scheduled, PVSD said in a press release Friday.

The division says it’s working closely with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students.

In a press release, PVSD said the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be contacting parents, guardians, staff, visitors and volunteers who may be considered close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Coronavirus: Teachers refuse to work at Scarborough school with 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases Coronavirus: Teachers refuse to work at Scarborough school with 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases