Canada

No one hurt after fire at vacant Selkirk Ave. home

By Skylar Peters Global News
A charred firefighting helmet.
A charred firefighting helmet. Pixabay

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says there were no injuries after a blaze at a home on Selkirk Avenue last night.

Crews were called to the vacant building in the 500 block just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They found thick, black smoke billowing from the structure.

Read more: Winnipeg fire sends one to hospital in critical condition, cat and dog die

Despite this, firefighters were able to get inside and get things under control after about half an hour.

Trending Stories

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews say the home previously been damaged by a fire in 2018.

Click to play video 'Fire Prevention Week 2020: Planning Your Escape' Fire Prevention Week 2020: Planning Your Escape
Fire Prevention Week 2020: Planning Your Escape – Oct 7, 2020
