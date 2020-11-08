No one hurt after fire at vacant Selkirk Ave. home

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says there were no injuries after a blaze at a home on Selkirk Avenue last night.

Crews were called to the vacant building in the 500 block just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They found thick, black smoke billowing from the structure.

Despite this, firefighters were able to get inside and get things under control after about half an hour.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews say the home previously been damaged by a fire in 2018.

4:54 Fire Prevention Week 2020: Planning Your Escape Fire Prevention Week 2020: Planning Your Escape – Oct 7, 2020

Advertisement