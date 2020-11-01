Winnipeg fire sends one to hospital in critical condition, cat and dog die

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire in Winnipeg on Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey apartment at 6:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Moncton Avenue.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the unit where the fire started. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within half an hour.

Crews searched the building and located one person who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

They also found a dead cat and dog. Winnipeg Animal Services was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available at this time.