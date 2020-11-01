Menu

Canada

Winnipeg fire sends one to hospital in critical condition, cat and dog die

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 1:23 pm
A fire sent one person to hospital in critical condition on the 1000 block of Moncton Avenue.
A fire sent one person to hospital in critical condition on the 1000 block of Moncton Avenue. Erik Pindera/Global News

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire in Winnipeg on Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey apartment at 6:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Moncton Avenue.

Read more: Pair of blazes keep Winnipeg fire crews busy on Saturday

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the unit where the fire started. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within half an hour.

Crews searched the building and located one person who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

They also found a dead cat and dog. Winnipeg Animal Services was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

