Alberta RCMP arrest 28-year-old man after death of Ponoka woman, 26

RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the suspicious death of a woman in Ponoka on Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to a residential complex in Ponoka around 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 5, when they found the body of 26-year-old Chantelle Firingstoney.

An autopsy has confirmed the death was a homicide and the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Ryan Applegarth, who was taken into custody by the officers who responded to the call, faces a charge of second-degree murder. He’s due in court on Nov. 13 in Ponoka.

RCMP did not say if the two were known to one another, but said there is no risk to the public.

Ponoka is located about 105 kilometres south of Edmonton.