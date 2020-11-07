Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP arrest 28-year-old man after death of Ponoka woman, 26

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 4:49 pm
Police said they were called to a residential complex in Ponoka around 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 5, when they found the body of 26-year-old Chantelle Firingstoney.
Police said they were called to a residential complex in Ponoka around 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 5, when they found the body of 26-year-old Chantelle Firingstoney. The Canadian Press

RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the suspicious death of a woman in Ponoka on Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to a residential complex in Ponoka around 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 5, when they found the body of 26-year-old Chantelle Firingstoney.

An autopsy has confirmed the death was a homicide and the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Ryan Applegarth, who was taken into custody by the officers who responded to the call, faces a charge of second-degree murder. He’s due in court on Nov. 13 in Ponoka.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death in town of Fairview, Alta.

RCMP did not say if the two were known to one another, but said there is no risk to the public.

Ponoka is located about 105 kilometres south of Edmonton.

