Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death in town of Fairview, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 3:51 pm
A file shot of an RCMP cruiser.
A file shot of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Alberta RCMP said Saturday that officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Fairview, Alta., on Nov. 6.

Police were called to a residence in the town just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of an injured man.

Officers said the man was dead upon their arrival.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has been called in to investigate.

Read more: Driver killed after SUV collides with semi-truck near Tofield: RCMP

There is no risk to the public, RCMP said, and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

RCMP did not say what injuries the victim had sustained.

Fairview is located about 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, Alta.

