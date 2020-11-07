RCMP investigating suspicious death in town of Fairview, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta RCMP said Saturday that officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Fairview, Alta., on Nov. 6.

Police were called to a residence in the town just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of an injured man.

Officers said the man was dead upon their arrival.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has been called in to investigate.

There is no risk to the public, RCMP said, and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

RCMP did not say what injuries the victim had sustained.

Story continues below advertisement

Fairview is located about 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, Alta.