On Rock opens thrift shop to help fund struggling West Island charity

After months of preparation, Friperie Thriftit welcomed customers for the first time on Saturday.

Owned by On Rock Community Services, the store, located in Pierrefonds, is an extension of the West Island Charity.

It hopes to become a major source of revenue for the organization’s food bank and other services that help hundreds of local families.

“When COVID hit, it just killed all of our fundraisers,” said Kayla Reid, the store’s manager. “Usually we have many throughout the year, and without all of them, it leaves us really struggling.”

The store sells gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, all of which was donated entirely by the community.

On Rock’s president Kim Reid said the idea to open a thrift shop has been years in the making.

“It’s an expensive deal to run a charity, and so to have something like this providing revenue, it’s an important thing,” said Kim Reid.

Though one of the main factors of the store is to help fund On Rock’s services, another important thing for the Reids was to create a space where low-income families can find affordable clothing.

“I’ve been asked, ‘Is it for adults, is it for kids?’ We’re really, really trying to be inclusive,” said Kayla. “I want there to be something for everyone here.

“It’s not just adults that need affordable clothing — you have teenagers who would usually be getting their first jobs right now — we’re in the middle of a pandemic, they’re not getting their first jobs right now.” Tweet This

The store is a family-run operation, but the father-daughter duo says they’ll need some help.

They’re looking for volunteers to work at the store, and are encouraging those who have the time, to step forward.

