On Rock Community Services prepares to open ‘trendy’ new thrift shop

On Rock Community Services will be expanding its operation as it sets to open a “trendy” new thrift shop.

The West Island charity is in the process of getting the storefront up and running with hopes of opening its doors by September.

The store, situated off Gouin Boulevard in Pierrefonds, will be selling new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories.

“This is something we have been thinking about for more than three years,” On Rock president and founder Kim Reid said.

“It couldn’t come at a better time.” Tweet This

With fundraising events cancelled, the store will be a major source of revenue for the organization, according to Reid.

All profits from the store will be used to fund On Rocks food bank and community diner, which helps hundreds of West Island families.

The new endeavour will be a family-run operation with the founder’s daughter, Kayla Reid, managing the store.

The trendy early beginnings of On Rock Community services latest project. The West Island charity is in the process of opening up a new thrift shop, off Gouin BLV.

They hope to have it up and running by September.#onrock #ThriftShop #MTL pic.twitter.com/yANHUddaMY — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) July 23, 2020

“This is so exciting. I am honoured to be able to be a part of this,” Kayla Reid said.

“Were looking forward to get the community and the neighbourhood here to see what we have been doing.”

The former art teacher says she is ready to take on the new challenge.

The storefront has been completely renovated. Kayla Reid is busy transforming the space into what she describes as a trendy industrial thrift shop.

“It’s going to be like a trendy downtown thrift shop in the West Island,” she said.

Shelving and racks still need to be installed as the new shop takes shape.

A mural will also be painted by a local artist to liven up the shop.

Much of the building supplies, such as wood and piping, were donated by a local Home Depot.

Kim Reid says Reno Depot has also chipped in, providing a donation of $5,000 to go towards the store’s building costs.

He says the West Island community has shown interest in the establishment, with bags of items donated already.

The store will be inviting people to drop off donations of clothes, shoes and accessories on Saturday as of 10 a.m.

