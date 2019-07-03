On Rock reaching out to community to replenish food bank

The On Rock community organization on Montreal’s West Island is reaching out to the public for help replenishing its food bank.

The organization needs various foods, including pasta sauce, pasta, canned tomatoes, brown baked beans, peanut butter, hearty soups, canned meat and fish, canned fruit, canned veggies and jam.

Anyone who would like to drop off food donations can do so at 9554 Gouin Blvd. Ouest in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

On Rock provides help for less-fortunate families on the West Island, running a variety of programs, including a community diner.

The group also helped provide food for families who were displaced during this year’s spring floods.

