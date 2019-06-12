West Island company creates urban garden to benefit local food bank

An urban garden is being planted at the Pointe-Claire offices of Medtronic, a medical equipment company, in the hopes of growing fresh produce for a local food bank.

READ MORE: NDG food depot celebrates 30 anniversary

“The hope is that we’re able to grow this program in the future and add more boxes,” said Dan Bradford, who works with Medtronic’s philanthropic team.

Medtronic has supported the West Island Mission for years.

WATCH BELOW: Pointe-Claire waking up to hunger in affluent community

After the federal government announced new dietary guidelines suggesting Canadians adopt a diet composed of about 50 per cent vegetables, the company decided it wanted to do more to help the Mission.

READ MORE: Montreal food bank’s new kitchen to turn wasted food into nutritious meals

Medtronic’s philanthropic team asked Urban Seedling, an urban gardening organization, to help them set up 10 plots to garden and grow vegetables like peas, carrots and tomatoes.

WATCH BELOW: Food banks saving groceries from garbage

“We realized we aren’t feeding our recipients exactly as we should be,” said Suzanne Scarrow, executive director of West Island Mission, adding she’s grateful for the innovative help.

Employees at Medtronic say they hope the program expands so they can continue helping those in need.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody adds a little bit of something’ to colourful Montreal food market

The West Island Mission serves about 200 households in need.

WATCH BELOW: Cultivating hope from Senneville to Montreal