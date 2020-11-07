Bridge arrives at Toronto’s waterfront after travelling along St. Lawrence from Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A new bridge has arrived at Toronto’s waterfront after travelling along the St. Lawrence Seaway from Nova Scotia.

The Cherry Street North bridge arrived Saturday morning as part of the Port Lands Flood Protection project.

The structure is the first of four that will connect Toronto to the new Villiers Island and revitalized Port Lands, a news release from Waterfront Toronto said.

Once installed, this bridge will play a big role in the transformation of our Port Lands. This first bridge on Cherry Street will help us prepare for a future LRT Corridor along with a bridge which is yet to arrive for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 7, 2020

“I know these new bridges will become an iconic part of our waterfront and a signature landmark in our already unique skyline,” Mayor John Tory said in the release.

“The Port Lands Flood Protection project is one of the largest waterfront revitalization projects in the world and one of the most ambitious and significant infrastructure projects in Toronto’s history.”

The CEO of Waterfront Toronto said work has been continuing all year on the Port Lands project, including the excavation of a new path for the Don River and the creation of Villiers Island.

The project will see land removed from the Don River’s floodplain and an area the size of the downtown core will become a new place for people to live and work, officials said.

