4 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and says 20 active cases remain in the province.

The province said the new cases are in Central Zone. Two cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other two cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

According to health officials, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 933 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has 116,300 negative test results, 1,125 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, the province said.

Due to a technical issue, the province said a number of completed tests and negative test results from laboratories outside of Central Zone are not included in Saturday;s testing number.

“Numbers will be updated when the issue is resolved and the information is available,” said the province in a news release.