Potential COVID-19 exposure reported for Halifax store, WestJet flight from Toronto

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Dollarama location and a WestJet flight that landed in Halifax on Oct. 31.

NSHA health officials say an exposure may have occurred at Duke Steet’s Dollarama between Oct. 27 and 30 between noon and 3 p.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 13.

Another exposure may have occurred on WestJet flight WJ 254 on Oct. 30 from Toronto to Halifax, according to health officials.

The province said passengers in rows 39 to 45, seats A, B, C are more likely to have had close contact.

“Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate,” said NSHA.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on these flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13.

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.