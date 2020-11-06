Menu

World

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 11:42 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,’ Trump’s chief of staff says' Coronavirus: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,’ Trump’s chief of staff says
Coronavirus: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,’ Trump’s chief of staff says – Oct 25, 2020

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple U.S. media reports Friday night.

Meadows, who is one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s top aides, tested positive for the virus earlier Friday, administration officials confirmed to the Associated Press, the New York Times and Bloomberg News.

Read more: U.S. continues to shatter records for daily coronavirus cases amid election drama

Meadows travelled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

CNN reported that officials had promised all attendees at Trump’s address that morning, which also included members of Trump’s family and other top aides, would be tested before entering the room.

He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Meadows’ diagnosis came the same day as the U.S. set a new record for daily coronavirus cases with over 120,000 — the third day in a row that the country has broken records — and over 1,100 people died from the virus.

Click to play video 'White House chief of staff refuses to talk to reporters when asked to keep mask on' White House chief of staff refuses to talk to reporters when asked to keep mask on
White House chief of staff refuses to talk to reporters when asked to keep mask on – Oct 12, 2020

Last month, Meadows told CNN that the Trump administration is “not going to control the pandemic” by limiting its spread and driving down infection rates, instead focusing on vaccines and theraputics.

—With files from the Associated Press

