Crime

Police seek video after 11-year-old girl pursued by unknown man in west Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 11:14 pm
File: Police lights.
File: Police lights. File/Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl said she was pursued by an unknown man in the west end this week.

At around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, the girl was walking in the area of 142 Street and 80 Avenue when an unknown man got out of a parked vehicle and ran after her.

Read more: Edmonton police search for ‘prolific offender’ wanted on firearms offences

Police said in a media release Friday night that the girl ran to safety at a nearby school. The man went back to the vehicle and drove away.

Police are now seeking video footage from the area, including anyone who was driving by and may have dash cam footage.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s and the vehicle is described as a clean, dark-coloured small SUV or sedan.

At around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, the girl was walking in the area of 142 Street and 80 Avenue when an unknown man got out of a parked vehicle and ran after her.
At around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, the girl was walking in the area of 142 Street and 80 Avenue when an unknown man got out of a parked vehicle and ran after her. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said the girl was not injured.

