Edmonton police search for ‘prolific offender’ wanted on firearms offences

Edmonton police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man who is wanted on several firearms-related offences.

Police say Kerry McLachlan, of Edmonton, is wanted on more than 30 warrants for various offences. Officers believe McLachlan, who they refer to as a “prolific offender,” is in the Edmonton area.

McLachlan is described as five-foot-eleven and 180 pounds with various tattoos. Investigators believe he may have changed his appearance, including his black hair color, in an attempt to avoid police.

“He is considered extremely violent and may be armed,” police said in a media release Friday afternoon.

McLachlan is known to frequent the Calder neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

