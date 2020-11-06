Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police search for ‘prolific offender’ wanted on firearms offences

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 8:49 pm
Kerry McLachlan, 33, of Edmonton, is wanted on more than 30 warrants for various offences.
Kerry McLachlan, 33, of Edmonton, is wanted on more than 30 warrants for various offences. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Edmonton police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man who is wanted on several firearms-related offences.

Police say Kerry McLachlan, of Edmonton, is wanted on more than 30 warrants for various offences. Officers believe McLachlan, who they refer to as a “prolific offender,” is in the Edmonton area.

Read more: Edmonton police chief calls recent rash of gun violence ‘unacceptable’

McLachlan is described as five-foot-eleven and 180 pounds with various tattoos. Investigators believe he may have changed his appearance, including his black hair color, in an attempt to avoid police.

Trending Stories

“He is considered extremely violent and may be armed,” police said in a media release Friday afternoon.

McLachlan is known to frequent the Calder neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video '‘We know who you are’: Edmonton police chief warning after five shootings in three days' ‘We know who you are’: Edmonton police chief warning after five shootings in three days
‘We know who you are’: Edmonton police chief warning after five shootings in three days
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton violent offenderEdmonton wanted manKerry McLachlanKerry McLachlan armed and dangerousKerry McLachlan firearms offencesKerry McLachlan wanted
Flyers
More weekly flyers