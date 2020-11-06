Menu

Crime

Port Hope man charged with assault at dog park: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 4:23 pm
A Port Hope man was charged with assault following an incident at an off-leash dog park.
OPP

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces an assault charge following an altercation at a dog park in the town’s east end on Tuesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 a.m. it’s alleged a man tried to prevent another from entering a fenced-in area of the off-leash dog park on Baulch Road.

Read more: Port Hope family credits neighbour’s dog with alerting of early morning house fire

During the altercation, one of the individuals allegedly assaulted the other.

Trending Stories

As a result of the investigation, OPP said on Friday that one person was arrested.

Michael Rowland, 72, of Port Hope, was charged with assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 13, 2021.

Click to play video 'Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says' Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says
Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says – Oct 28, 2020
