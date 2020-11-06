Port Hope man charged with assault at dog park: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces an assault charge following an altercation at a dog park in the town’s east end on Tuesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 a.m. it’s alleged a man tried to prevent another from entering a fenced-in area of the off-leash dog park on Baulch Road.

During the altercation, one of the individuals allegedly assaulted the other.

As a result of the investigation, OPP said on Friday that one person was arrested.

Michael Rowland, 72, of Port Hope, was charged with assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 13, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

3:26 Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says – Oct 28, 2020