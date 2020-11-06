Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man found dead behind wheel of allegedly stolen truck that crashed into parked semi

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 4:26 pm
According to police, the fatal incident happened along Highway 3 on Wednesday morning, near the Sunday Summit brake check.
According to police, the fatal incident happened along Highway 3 on Wednesday morning, near the Sunday Summit brake check. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press Images

A man is dead after crashing an allegedly stolen truck into the back of a parked semi, say Princeton RCMP.

According to police, the fatal incident happened along Highway 3 on Wednesday morning, near the Sunday Summit brake check.

RCMP say a Coalmont resident had left his vehicle running in the driveway for a short period of time, only to see it get stolen just after 7 a.m.

Read more: Wanted man arrested, caught while driving stolen truck, say Kelowna RCMP

“The owner attempted to follow in another vehicle, eventually losing sight of his truck in downtown Princeton,” said police.

Princeton RCMP said while officers searched for the stolen vehicle, they were notified of a truck rear-ending a commercial tractor-trailer unit on Highway 3.

Story continues below advertisement

“The lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old man of no fixed address but known to police in the South Okanagan, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle,” said police.

Trending Stories

“Witnesses reported seeing the truck driving at excessive speed on Highway 3 and not being followed by any other vehicle prior to the collision,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Click to play video 'California officer pulls woman from burning car after crash' California officer pulls woman from burning car after crash
California officer pulls woman from burning car after crash – Oct 21, 2020

Police say speed and dangerous driving are believed to be contributing factors, and that Princeton RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services are continuing to investigate the theft and man’s death.

RCMP added that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Click to play video 'Crash in Toronto sends 4 minors to hospital, including a 13-year-old driver' Crash in Toronto sends 4 minors to hospital, including a 13-year-old driver
Crash in Toronto sends 4 minors to hospital, including a 13-year-old driver – Oct 7, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceStolen VehicleHighway 3Stolen TrucksimilkameenPrincetonTruck CrashPrinceton RCMPStolen pickup trucktruck collisionSunday Summit
Flyers
More weekly flyers