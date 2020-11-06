B.C. man found dead behind wheel of allegedly stolen truck that crashed into parked semi

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after crashing an allegedly stolen truck into the back of a parked semi, say Princeton RCMP.

According to police, the fatal incident happened along Highway 3 on Wednesday morning, near the Sunday Summit brake check.

RCMP say a Coalmont resident had left his vehicle running in the driveway for a short period of time, only to see it get stolen just after 7 a.m.

“The owner attempted to follow in another vehicle, eventually losing sight of his truck in downtown Princeton,” said police.

Princeton RCMP said while officers searched for the stolen vehicle, they were notified of a truck rear-ending a commercial tractor-trailer unit on Highway 3.

“The lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old man of no fixed address but known to police in the South Okanagan, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle,” said police.

“Witnesses reported seeing the truck driving at excessive speed on Highway 3 and not being followed by any other vehicle prior to the collision,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police say speed and dangerous driving are believed to be contributing factors, and that Princeton RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services are continuing to investigate the theft and man’s death.

RCMP added that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

