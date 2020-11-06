Menu

Canada

Testimony complete at Matthew Raymond’s murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2020 1:28 pm
Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench for the opening of his murder trial in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.
Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench for the opening of his murder trial in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Testimony has ended at the Fredericton trial of Matthew Raymond, who is charged with first degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of four people.

Dr. Julian Gojer, an Ontario psychiatrist, concluded his testimony Friday, saying Raymond was delusional and not criminally responsible when he shot a man and a woman in the parking lot of a Fredericton apartment building and two of the city police officers who responded.

The mass shooting in August 2018 took the lives of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits Raymond, 50, killed the victims but is arguing he should be found not criminally responsible because a mental disorder.

Three psychiatrists testified during the eight-week jury trial that Raymond had a serious mental illness that caused delusions.

Evidence from his computer showed he had been following conspiracy theories, had bought firearms and believed God had given him the power to detect demons.

