Testimony complete at Matthew Raymond’s murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shootings

Testimony has ended at the Fredericton trial of Matthew Raymond, who is charged with first degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of four people.

Dr. Julian Gojer, an Ontario psychiatrist, concluded his testimony Friday, saying Raymond was delusional and not criminally responsible when he shot a man and a woman in the parking lot of a Fredericton apartment building and two of the city police officers who responded.

The mass shooting in August 2018 took the lives of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits Raymond, 50, killed the victims but is arguing he should be found not criminally responsible because a mental disorder.

Three psychiatrists testified during the eight-week jury trial that Raymond had a serious mental illness that caused delusions.

Evidence from his computer showed he had been following conspiracy theories, had bought firearms and believed God had given him the power to detect demons.