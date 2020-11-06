Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious boat fire in Meteghan River

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 1:15 pm
RCMP are investigating after a boat fire in Meteghan River, N.S., on Nov. 6, 2020.
RCMP are investigating after a boat fire in Meteghan River, N.S., on Nov. 6, 2020. RCMP - HO

RCMP are investigating after a suspicious boat fire on Highway 1 in Meteghan River, N.S.

Police said they were called to Highway 1 at 4:17 a.m., on Friday in response to the fire.

The recreational boat was in dry dock at the time and was not occupied, the Mounties said in a press release.

Click to play video 'RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire' RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire
RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire – Oct 30, 2020

No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The boat, identified as The One by police, received extensive damage due to the fire.

Police say they consider the fire to be suspicious and continue to investigate.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP investigating after Mi’kmaw fishing boat torched in suspicious fire

The boat fire reported on Friday comes on the heels of violence from non-Indigenous commercial fishermen in response to First Nations in the area establishing moderate livelihood fisheries.

Police responded on Oct. 5 to another suspicious boat fire, this one located at the wharf in nearby Comeauville, N.S.

At the time police said the boat, identified as the 36-foot-long boat Kris & Carm was set on fire and destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze and police said at the time that the boat had been at the wharf for at least six weeks for mechanical repair.

Click to play video 'Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia' Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia
Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia – Oct 17, 2020

The Kris & Carm was owned by Robert Syliboy of the Sipken’katik First Nation, one of the men who received a licence as part of the community’s moderate livelihood lobster fishery.

Story continues below advertisement

That fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to call RCMP at 902-645-2346 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPFireNova Scotia RCMPArsonSuspicious FireNova Scotia lobsterboat fireModerate Livelihood FisheryMeteghanMeteghan RiverSipken’katik First Nationmoderate
Flyers
More weekly flyers