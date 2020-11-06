RCMP investigating suspicious boat fire in Meteghan River

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a suspicious boat fire on Highway 1 in Meteghan River, N.S.

Police said they were called to Highway 1 at 4:17 a.m., on Friday in response to the fire.

The recreational boat was in dry dock at the time and was not occupied, the Mounties said in a press release.

0:16 RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire – Oct 30, 2020

No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The boat, identified as The One by police, received extensive damage due to the fire.

Police say they consider the fire to be suspicious and continue to investigate.

The boat fire reported on Friday comes on the heels of violence from non-Indigenous commercial fishermen in response to First Nations in the area establishing moderate livelihood fisheries.

Police responded on Oct. 5 to another suspicious boat fire, this one located at the wharf in nearby Comeauville, N.S.

At the time police said the boat, identified as the 36-foot-long boat Kris & Carm was set on fire and destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze and police said at the time that the boat had been at the wharf for at least six weeks for mechanical repair.

1:16 Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia – Oct 17, 2020

The Kris & Carm was owned by Robert Syliboy of the Sipken’katik First Nation, one of the men who received a licence as part of the community’s moderate livelihood lobster fishery.

Story continues below advertisement

That fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to call RCMP at 902-645-2346 or to contact Crime Stoppers.