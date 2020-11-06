Manitoba’s top doctor, chief nursing officer give coronavirus update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor and chief nursing officer will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

On Friday, the province announced a community medical clinic will offer COVID-19 testing after regular business hours.

The Minor Illness and Injury Clinic will host the new drive-thru clinic in the parking lot of Red River College’s Notre Dame Campus at 2055 Notre Dame Ave.

It will run weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made online.

Earlier Friday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said five bylaw officers will be pulled from their regular community duties and moved into helping enforce the new rules.

The officers will focus on those places that are shut down by the province, as well as places like gyms, yoga studios and fitness centres that have been allowed to remain open.

Provincial health officials reported 427 new cases of the virus Thursday as well as four additional deaths.

The new cases bring the province’s total reported since March to 7,177 and include 4,166 that health officials say remained active as of Thursday.

Thursday’s deaths bring Manitoba’s death toll from COVID-19 to 91.

Provincial data shows there were 153 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 who are in intensive care Thursday.

Manitoba’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 8.9 per cent Thursday, according to the province.

