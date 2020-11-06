Bang on a pot to support Manitoba docs Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is encouraging Manitobans to find the biggest pot in their kitchen, step outside and start banging on it as loudly as possible Friday evening.

The event, which has been dubbed Pots for Docs, is intended to show support for Manitoba doctors and health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The doctors and health-care workers — they’re in the fight of their life. Lives and deaths are on the line every day. I can’t imagine how much stress they’re currently under,” organizer Oly Backstrom told 680 CJOB.

“I just wanted to let them know — and give other like-minded Manitobans the chance to let them know — that we support them 100 per cent.”

Backstrom said he’d like to see people come out to their front steps or front yards with their biggest, most resonant pots, and make some noise.

Hey #mbpoli: It isn't a partisan act to say you hear, trust, appreciate & support our doctors & health workers during this incredibly challenging time. I'm hoping there are retweets, and that there will be pot banging from political reps of all stripes! #potsfordocs https://t.co/6uIBETWR8K — Oly Backstrom (@OlyBackstrom) November 6, 2020

Amid ongoing tension between Manitoba doctors and the provincial government, stemming from the health minister’s response to a letter signed by hundreds of MDs criticizing the province’s pandemic response, Backstrom said he wanted to make it clear that Pots for Docs is completely absent of political motivation.

“I saw Mayor (Brian) Bowman tweeting out, so I appreciate his support,” he said.

“This is a non-partisan event, so I hope people from all parties are tweeting this out and I hope people from all kinds of perspectives are out banging their loudest drum tonight.”

Bowman said Friday morning that he’d like to see Winnipeggers taking part.

“I hope Winnipeggers also take opportunity that they have to express their gratitude for the work that their doctors and nurses who are doing life-saving work on our behalf,” the mayor said.

“One of the ways that you can do that is this evening at 7 p.m. by participating in the Pots for Docs. Whether it’s on your balcony or on your front steps of your home, I’d encourage you to just get outside and show your appreciation for those that are health-care heroes in our community.”

The noise begins at 7 p.m. Friday.