Ontario commits $5.2M to expand bed capacity at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

The Ontario government is providing Peterborough Regional Health Centre with more than $5.2 million to address capacity and reduce surgical backlogs.

According to Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, the funding of $5,2,04,000 will create 45 total patient beds at PRHC. This includes two additional intensive care beds. The funding was part of Thursday’s provincial budget.

“Today’s announcement highlights that we are laser-focused on improving health care in Peterborough-Kawartha and guaranteeing that those services are there when you need them,” said Smith.

“This funding provides us with an opportunity to strengthen health care locally, prepare for increased hospitalization and combat hallway health care.”

Christine Elliott, minister of health, says the new beds at PRHC are part of Ontario’s $234.5-million investment for 139 critical care beds and up to 1,349 hospital beds in the province’s fall preparedness plan, Keeping Ontarians Safe: Preparing for Future Waves of COVID-19.

“Our government is making the necessary investments to quickly and effectively increase hospital capacity and reduce wait times for patients and families in Peterborough-Kawartha,” said Elliott. “This additional investment will ensure our health-care system is able to respond to future waves of COVID-19 and help patients waiting for surgeries and other procedures get the care they need, faster.”

Brenda Weir, vice-president and chief nursing executive at PRHC, says the announcement is “very welcome funding news.”

“On behalf of the hospital’s senior leadership, board of directors, and the entire team at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, I would like to thank Minister Elliott, Ontario Health and MPP Smith for today’s very welcome funding news,” she said.

“This significant investment into the Peterborough community and the surrounding region will support PRHC to continue providing excellent care for our patients in these unprecedented times, allowing us to add critical care capacity to support our regional role, fund additional acute care beds, and expand our transitional care partnership with Rubidge Retirement Residence to provide up to 30 beds for hospital patients designated Alternate Level of Care.”

