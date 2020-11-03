Ontario provides $1.1M to improve critical care capacity, wait times at Lindsay hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing Lindsay’s regional hospital with $1.1 million to address capacity and reduce surgical backlogs.

On Tuesday in Lindsay, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott announced the funding for Ross Memorial Hospital to help alleviate hospital capacity pressures and reduce wait times.

She said more than $900,000 will be used to fund a new 12-bed geriatric behaviour reactivation unit which aims to provide a local solution to stabilize patients while they wait to be transferred to long-term care.

The remainder of the funding will be used towards an additional bed in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“I am thrilled to announce this funding for our local hospital,” said Scott. “COVID-19 has presented new challenges for our hospitals and this investment will help people in our community receive the care they deserve right here in Lindsay.”

Kelly Isfan, president and CEO of Ross Memorial Hospital, says the hospital is “grateful for this investment in our community.”

“This funding will support us in providing safe and highly specialized care for geriatric patients with dementia and related responsive behaviours, and allow us to expand our critical care capacity to nine ICU beds,” said Isfan.

The funding is part of the government’s $116.5 million Keeping Ontarians Safe: Preparing for Future Waves of COVID-19 plan with a goal to create up to 766 more beds at 32 hospitals and alternate health facilities.

“Our government is making the necessary investments to quickly and effectively increase hospital capacity and reduce wait times for patients and families,” stated Christine Elliott, Minister of Health. “This additional investment will ensure our health-care system is able to respond to future waves of COVID-19 and help patients waiting for surgeries and other procedures get the care they need, faster.”

