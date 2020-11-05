Menu

Crime

Suspect and Edmonton police officer injured during arrest, ASIRT investigating

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 5, 2020 5:16 pm
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
An investigation is underway after a man was injured during an Edmonton Police Service arrest. File

An Edmonton police officer was stuck with a needle and a man suffered an injury to his eye during an incident last month, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Thursday.

The police watchdog is now investigating the events that led to the injuries.

According to ASIRT, Edmonton police spotted a GMC Sierra with a stolen licence plate at around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 29. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but later found it abandoned at a gas station in the area of 104 Street and 58 Avenue.

The area was contained and a police dog tracked a man from the vehicle to the backyard of a home in the area of 105 Street and 60 Avenue.

While taking the 44-year-old suspect into custody, a confrontation happened and the man was hit with a conducted energy weapon, also known as a Taser, ASIRT said.

While the man was taken to the southwest division, a police officer was stuck with a hypodermic needle while searching the SUV.

Both the officer and the suspect were then taken to hospital where ASIRT said the man voluntarily provided a blood sample. ASIRT did not provide an update on the state of the officer.

The suspect received medical care as well and it’s believed he suffered a minor fracture of the orbital floor bone, or an injury to the bone around his eye, as well as other injuries.

He was admitted to hospital where he remained as of Thursday afternoon.

ASIRT will look into the incident to determine whether police conduct may have caused or contributed to the man’s injuries.

ASIRT is called in to investigate any time a person is injured or killed amid police activity.

