Ottawa reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths linked to COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 51 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Four additional people in Ottawa have also died in connection with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 334.

Ottawa has now seen 7,324 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases in Ottawa dropped to 659 on Thursday, down from 707 on Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 recoveries outpaced new cases.

Hospitalizations remained steady locally on Thursday, with 54 people in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care.

Three new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in Ottawa as of Thursday, including one at Pleasant Park Public School where four students have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 45 ongoing outbreaks across Ottawa long-term care homes, schools, workplaces and other institutions.

