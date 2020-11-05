Menu

Canada

Psychiatrist says Fredericton mass murder was caused by actions of ‘deranged’ man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2020 12:55 pm
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018.
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A psychiatrist who diagnosed the Fredericton mass shooter as schizophrenic says it’s sad that four people lost their lives because of the actions of a “deranged” man.

Dr. Julian Gojer is testifying at the trial of Matthew Raymond for a second day.

READ MORE: Psychiatrist tells Fredericton trial that accused killer Raymond has schizophrenia

Raymond, 50, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people, including two police officers in Fredericton in 2018.

The defence admits he killed the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Gojer says Raymond had bizarre delusions about religion and about being able to identify people as demons.

The doctor says that in 2018, he thought the accused was becoming increasingly psychotic and that Raymond’s mind had snapped.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeFrederictonMass ShootingMatthew Raymondmental disorderDr. Julian Gojer
