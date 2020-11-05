Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to provide more than $2M for arts and culture organizations

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 12:19 pm
A photo of Queen Elizabeth is viewed as a collection of artwork by famed American photographer Annie Leibovitz is donated to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax on Thursday, June 6, 2013.
A photo of Queen Elizabeth is viewed as a collection of artwork by famed American photographer Annie Leibovitz is donated to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax on Thursday, June 6, 2013. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The province of Nova Scotia is providing $2.1 million to help arts and organizations meet operational needs that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“Arts and culture organizations and the artists and creators within them help to tell the story of who we are as Nova Scotians,” said Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister, in a press release.

READ MORE: N.S. municipalities receiving more than $67M to cover COVID-19 costs

“The sector is an important economic and social contributor to communities across the province. This immediate support will help organizations adapt and maintain operations,” she added.

Trending Stories

According to the province, the COVID-19 Emergency Support Program for Arts and Culture Organizations is a one-time, application-based program to help organizations that either receive Communities, Culture, and Heritage operating funding or that regularly receive project funding from the department.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Mi’kmaq culture kept alive through birch bark canoe builder' Mi’kmaq culture kept alive through birch bark canoe builder
Mi’kmaq culture kept alive through birch bark canoe builder – Aug 10, 2020

Criteria for funding will be based on need, and year-over-year financials and projections.

The application deadline is Dec. 7.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaFundingCultureArtsCOVID-19 Emergency Support Program
Flyers
More weekly flyers