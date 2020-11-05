Nova Scotia to provide more than $2M for arts and culture organizations

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia is providing $2.1 million to help arts and organizations meet operational needs that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“Arts and culture organizations and the artists and creators within them help to tell the story of who we are as Nova Scotians,” said Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister, in a press release.

“The sector is an important economic and social contributor to communities across the province. This immediate support will help organizations adapt and maintain operations,” she added.

According to the province, the COVID-19 Emergency Support Program for Arts and Culture Organizations is a one-time, application-based program to help organizations that either receive Communities, Culture, and Heritage operating funding or that regularly receive project funding from the department.

Criteria for funding will be based on need, and year-over-year financials and projections.

The application deadline is Dec. 7.