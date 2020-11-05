Menu

Canada

Unifor announces GM to bring back pickup truck production to Oshawa plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., Monday Nov 26 , 2018. General Motors says it has halted all vehicle production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., as a result of a strike by the United Auto Workers union in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.
TORONTO – General Motors Canada president Scott Bell says the automaker will bring pickup truck production back to its Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant.

The announcement came after the company reached a tentative contract agreement with Unifor.

The automaker says construction will begin immediately at Oshawa and will include a new body shop and flexible assembly module.

Read more: Unifor reaches tentative deal with General Motors after extending negotiations

Oshawa pickup production is targeted to begin in January 2022.

Unifor’s members are to vote on the new tentative agreement on Sunday. The union has unanimously recommended approval to its 1,700 members working at GM plants in the southern Ontario cities of St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock.

GM says its planned new investments will include $1 billion to $1.3 billion at Oshawa with the expected hiring of 1,400 to 1,700 hourly workers as well as $109 million in St. Catharines, Ont., to support added engine and transmission production and $500,000 in operations at the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

More to come.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
