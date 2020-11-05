Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP lay manslaughter charges in Picton, Ont. fentanyl death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 10:15 am
OPP have charged two people with manslaughter after they say a woman died of a fentanyl overdose in Picton, Ont., earlier this year.
OPP have charged two people with manslaughter after they say a woman died of a fentanyl overdose in Picton, Ont., earlier this year. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Prince Edward County OPP have announced additional charges against three people previously arrested following an opioid-related death in Picton, Ont.

In early July, a 47-year-old woman named Leanne Champion died suddenly at a home on Mary Street in Picton.

A post-mortem was conducted and police say Champion died of a fentanyl overdose.

Read more: 3 people charged in connection to Picton, Ont., death investigation

Between July 2 and 3, a number of search warrants were executed, and two Belleville residents, 40-year-old Lisa Bennett and 31-year-old Kody Aspeck, and a Quinte West resident, 36-year-old Krzysztof Wolf, were initially charged with drug trafficking.

On Thursday, OPP announced further charges for all three.

Trending Stories

Bennet and Aspect have been charged with manslaughter; conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000; possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl; and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Wolf has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine; and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Read more: Police lay manslaughter charges after 2 opioid overdoses in sourthern Ontario

Bennet and Aspeck remain in custody while Wolf has since been released on a promise to appear to court at a later date.

Since 2016, OPP say they have investigated 22 occurrences related to fatal opioid overdoses where charges have been laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death. Six of those incidents took place this year.

OPP are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
opioid overdosePrince Edward CountyFentanyl OverdosePrince Edward County OPPmanslaughter fentanylOPP fentanylfentanyl overdose manslaughterfentanyl overdose OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers