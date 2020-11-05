Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared at LTC in Dunnville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) says a long-term care home in Dunville has declared an outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say that the workers from Grandview Lodge are currently self-isolating and that all visits within the home are suspended, effective immediately.

HNHU says the cases were discovered during routine testing of staff at the 128-bed care facility, which has patients ranging in age from 18 to over 100 years.

“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, staff are committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to contain the virus and protect our residents,” Grandview Lodge general manager Cathy Case said in a statement.

Haldimand-Norfolk is currently dealing with one other outbreak involving employees at Stelco’s Lake Erie Works. Public health says the outbreak involves two employees at the steel manufacturers’ plant in Nanticoke, Ont.

The region has 26 active COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 4 and has had 552 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Public health says 34.8 per cent (192) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths, with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

