Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 5

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:
Metrolinx bus driver tests positive
A Metrolinx bus driver has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement posted to the Metrolinx website, spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the driver last worked on Saturday.
“They had no contact with customers except for one trip leaving at 7:50 p.m. from Yorkdale to Oshawa GO Station,” the statement read.
“All staff wear PPE at work and the bus operators sit behind a protective barrier therefore the risk to customers is low.”
A total of 22 out of more than 4,300 Metrolinx employees have tested positive for the virus. All of them appear to have contracted it away from work, Aikins said.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 998 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Of those:
- 350 were recorded in Toronto
- 269 were recorded in Peel Region
- 71 were recorded in York Region
- 47 were recorded in Halton Region
- 33 were recorded in Durham Region
Ontario reports 998 COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Ontario reported 998 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 80,690.
The death toll in the province rose to 3,195 as 13 more deaths were reported.
Nearly 35,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 968 from the previous day.
Ontario long-term care homes
According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,976 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of six deaths.
There are 89 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four.
Ontario child care centres and schools
Government figures show there have been a total of 2,543 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,435 among students and 320 among staff (788 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 68 cases from the previous day.
There have been a total of 488 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of 20 (eight new child cases and 12 new staff cases).
