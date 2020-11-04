Some in-person classes resume at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

Some students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will be able to resume school on Thursday following a cyber attack that took all classes offline.

The school said it’s introducing a phased-in return to classes, starting with in-person training on campus beginning Nov. 5.

Read more: Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Online classes, including Zoom classes, remain cancelled, with the exception of the Language Instruction for Newcomers class, Saskatchewan Polytechnic said.

A further update on the return of other classes will be provided on Sunday, the school said in a press release.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to continue to hold on resuming online classes. Our IT Services, external experts and third-party suppliers have been working around the clock to get students back to class, and I want to acknowledge the incredible work,” Larry Rosia, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to communicate with students, faculty and partners who have been supportive and patient. I am proud to be part of this community in these extraordinary times.”

The school says its continuing to work with external cyber security experts and law enforcement following the cyber attack.

In an email sent to students on Oct. 30, campus safety and security said the school is victim of a “ransomware attack.”

A full list of classes resuming on Thursday can be found here.

1:44 Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone