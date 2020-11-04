Menu

Education

Some in-person classes resume at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following cyberattack

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 8:09 pm
Click to play video 'Preventing cyber attacks' Preventing cyber attacks
WATCH: Larry Zelvin, Head of Financial Crimes at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) shares his tips for staying safe and protecting yourself from cyber attacks.

Some students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will be able to resume school on Thursday following a cyber attack that took all classes offline.

The school said it’s introducing a phased-in return to classes, starting with in-person training on campus beginning Nov. 5.

Read more: Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Online classes, including Zoom classes, remain cancelled, with the exception of the Language Instruction for Newcomers class, Saskatchewan Polytechnic said.

A further update on the return of other classes will be provided on Sunday, the school said in a press release.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to continue to hold on resuming online classes. Our IT Services, external experts and third-party suppliers have been working around the clock to get students back to class, and I want to acknowledge the incredible work,” Larry Rosia, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic said in a press release.

“We will continue to communicate with students, faculty and partners who have been supportive and patient. I am proud to be part of this community in these extraordinary times.”

The school says its continuing to work with external cyber security experts and law enforcement following the cyber attack.

Read more: Extortion cases increased 170% from 2012 to 2018 in Canada: StatCan

In an email sent to students on Oct. 30, campus safety and security said the school is victim of a “ransomware attack.”

A full list of classes resuming on Thursday can be found here.

Click to play video 'Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone' Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone
Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone
