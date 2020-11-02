Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Polytechnic

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 10:08 am
Saskatchewan Polytechnic does not believe any personal information was compromised following a cyberattack.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic does not believe any personal information was compromised following a cyberattack. Files / Global News

Online and in-person classes have been cancelled at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following a cybersecurity attack.

School officials said classes are cancelled until Nov. 5 while IT staff work with outside experts to restore systems, with the first priority restoring online learning.

Read more: Saskatchewan Polytechnic launches School of Continuing Education

“The institute continues to assess the extent of the cybersecurity incident with external experts and law enforcement,” Sask. Polytech said in a statement.

“There is no reason to conclude at this point that any personal information has been compromised.”

Officials said they are taking the incident very seriously and are working with industry experts to minimize the impact on students and the institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sask Polytech doubles seats in Combined Laboratory and X-Ray Technologists program

Any scheduled student counselling appointments taking place between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 have also been cancelled and school officials said students with appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule when operations resume.

More details on the cyberattack are expected to be released on Monday.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic operates four campuses in the province: Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

Click to play video 'Cyberattack at Montreal health centre prompts information system shutdown' Cyberattack at Montreal health centre prompts information system shutdown
Cyberattack at Montreal health centre prompts information system shutdown
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsCyberattackSaskatchewan PolytechnicSask PolytechSask Polytech SaskatoonSask Polytech CyberattackSaskatchewan Polytechnic Cyberattack
Flyers
More weekly flyers