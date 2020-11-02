Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Send this page to someone via email

Online and in-person classes have been cancelled at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following a cybersecurity attack.

School officials said classes are cancelled until Nov. 5 while IT staff work with outside experts to restore systems, with the first priority restoring online learning.

“The institute continues to assess the extent of the cybersecurity incident with external experts and law enforcement,” Sask. Polytech said in a statement.

“There is no reason to conclude at this point that any personal information has been compromised.”

Officials said they are taking the incident very seriously and are working with industry experts to minimize the impact on students and the institution.

Any scheduled student counselling appointments taking place between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 have also been cancelled and school officials said students with appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule when operations resume.

More details on the cyberattack are expected to be released on Monday.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic operates four campuses in the province: Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

