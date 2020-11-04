Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

People living in northern Alberta are bracing for a blast of winter as Environment Canada issued weather warnings for parts of the region on Wednesday.

In some areas, a winter storm warning is in effect.

“Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected in some areas,” the weather agency said on its website. “The freezing rain is expected to affect areas south of a line from Peace River to Wabasca.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Environment Canada advised people to postpone any non-essential travel in the area until the weather improves.

The weather agency issued a snowfall warning for parts of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and said between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow could fall there.

“Heavy snow is forecast to begin this evening and end by Thursday afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “Over the southern Fort McMurray region, freezing rain is also possible early Thursday morning.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

