Crime

Alberta woman found not guilty of animal cruelty in 2018 case involving horses

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 7:15 pm
A number of animals were removed from a rural property west of Edmonton Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in connection with an animal cruelty case.
A number of animals were removed from a rural property west of Edmonton Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in connection with an animal cruelty case. Global News

An Alberta woman accused of crimes in connection with an investigation into the treatment of horses was found not guilty of several animal cruelty charges in a Stony Plain court on Wednesday.

In an email to Global News, Alberta Justice confirmed Patricia Lynn Moore was found not guilty on two counts of wilfully causing or permitting unnecessary pain, suffering or injury; and on two counts of neglecting or not providing suitable care for an animal.

The department also said that two charges of killing, maiming poisoning or injuring animals were dismissed.

In December 2018, the Alberta SPCA said it received a complaint about horses that were either dead or in distress at a property in the Evansburg, Alta., area. Peace officers investigating the report were then led to another rural property in the same area.

In January, 65 horses and six dogs were removed from an acreage near Evansburg, according to police.

Moore was one of three people charged in connection with the case.

