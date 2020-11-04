Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Possible COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ at B.C. dance school raises questions about learning cohorts

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
3D rendering UV light shining on COVID coronavirus molecules, killing and destroying the virus.
3D rendering UV light shining on COVID coronavirus molecules, killing and destroying the virus. Getty Images

The possibility of a COVID-19 superspreader event at a Chilliwack B.C. dance school is raising questions about how and when to isolate school cohorts amid possible exposures.

A COVID-19 superspreader event is when a person infects a large number of people at one location.

So far, 30 people have tested positive after an outbreak at Capella Dance Academy.

Read more: How superspreader events have contributed to B.C.’s recent COVID-19 surge

“This is certainly a significant outbreak and the good news is that all the cases associated with the outbreak have been identified and are isolating, as are their close contacts,” Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer, told reporters Tuesday.

“There are a number of exposures in the local schools but I want to emphasize those are only exposures, meaning that a person infected with COVID-19 was present in the school during their infectious period. So far there has been no transmission beyond the dance studio into the schools.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'COVID-19 spreading in Fraser Health region' COVID-19 spreading in Fraser Health region
COVID-19 spreading in Fraser Health region

Read more: Sports, performing arts organizations in Chilliwack shut down as COVID-19 cases surge

Exposure and positive cases have been linked to 13 schools in Chilliwack.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

News of the possible superspreader event has renewed calls to isolate school learning cohorts sooner rather than later.

Parent Coralyn Gehl gold Global News with the recent increase of exposures and cases in Chilliwack those in the same cohort should isolate immediately, instead of waiting for instructions from health officials, which can sometimes take days.

“If a child is asked to self-isolate, any sibling they have in school or daycare needs to be self-isolating as well,” she said.

Despite rumours, Fraser Health said it is not seeing contact tracing delays of seven to ten days at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

It confirmed there were 2,315 active cases in the Fraser Health region on Wednesday with 29,000 possible contacts identified.

Nearly 350 Fraser Health and provincial health contact tracers were working in the region.

“Large groups of people exercising together, whether that’s in a gym or a similar setting, does provide a higher-risk setting for COVID-19 spread and therefore we will be looking closely at these settings over the coming days and weeks,” Brodkin added.

Click to play video 'Chilliwack Minor Hockey pauses season amid COVID-19' Chilliwack Minor Hockey pauses season amid COVID-19
Chilliwack Minor Hockey pauses season amid COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDcovid-19 bcCoronavirus BCsuperspreadercapella dance academyChilliwack dance schoolCOVID superspreader eventSchool cohortsSuperspreader COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers