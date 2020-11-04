Public health investigates after person with COVID-19 attends Halloween party in Dundalk, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says it’s investigating after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 socialized with students at a party in Dundalk, Ont., on Halloween night.

The health unit says the individual was “likely shedding virus” while socializing and that officials are in the process of identifying those who might be at risk of transmission.

“Some of the partygoers are students attending Grey Highlands Secondary School,” officials said Tuesday afternoon.

“We have been in contact with the school and board officials, and there is no need for any extraordinary measures in the school.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit said those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 from socializing are not considered to be “shedding the virus” at this time due to its incubation period.

Story continues below advertisement

“These people should not be going to assessment centres, [and] not self-isolate until directed to do so by public health,” officials said.

“There is no need for extraordinary measures in the community, such as closure of facilities.”

Read more: Families celebrate Halloween with restrictions in place amid coronavirus

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials said those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours. Officials said anyone who isn’t contacted by public health isn’t considered at risk.

“The person who tested positive has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 case and contact management team and is self-isolating,” the health unit said.

“We are working with that individual and the Bluewater District School Board to identify others, both in and out of the school environment who may have been exposed and determine their risk level.”

1:46 Celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic.