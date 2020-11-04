RCMP release details in July homicide of Nicholas Charles Astorino in Waasis

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP released more information in their investigation into the July homicide of Nicholas Charles Astorino.

On July 22, shortly after 2:15 a.m., police discovered the body of Astorino, 29, while investigating a home invasion Waasis, N.B.

On Wednesday, police say at least one armed individual entered the home in a full-face Halloween-themed monster mask and dark clothing.

Police say the invasion is believed to have happened between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

In addition, they believe a white sedan is connected to the incident.

The RCMP asks anyone who may have seen a white sedan in the Waasis area, Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods, between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22, to contact the Major Crime Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

1:29 Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year