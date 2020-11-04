Niagara EMS reports multiple coronavirus cases among workers

Send this page to someone via email

Six Niagara EMS workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

In a release, EMS says the affected employees were tested between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and are now at home isolating.

Niagara Public Health says it continues to contact trace and has ascertained there is no risk to the public since none of the employees were in a workplace while symptomatic or awaiting test results.

Niagara EMS has over 430 workers consisting of paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, nurses, logistics support staff and administration. EMS confirmed that some of the employees were front-line paramedics.

The agency says all paramedics have been wearing masks and additional personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Niagara EMS continues to be at the frontline of the pandemic and we take all available precautions to protect our people and the community we serve. Despite this, with the impact of COVID-19 on our staff, it is a stark reminder that no one person or group is invincible,” said Kevin Smith, chief of Niagara EMS.

Niagara Region reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the region’s total number of cases at 1,540 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 199 active cases as of Nov. 4 and 74 virus-related deaths since March.

There are six outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and River Road Retirement in Niagara Falls) and four long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Albright Manor in Lincoln, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health hospital is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 29 positive cases among 15 residents and 14 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

Four hundred and eight (26.5 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 45.1 per cent (695) of the region’s 1,540 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.