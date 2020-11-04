Menu

Crime

Stirling-Rawdon man faces 2 sexual assault charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 12:25 pm
Central Hastings OPP have charged a Stirling-Rawdon man with two counts of sexual assault.
A Stirling-Rawdon man is facing sexual assault charges, according to Central Hastings OPP.

Police say they charged a 19-year-old man on Nov. 2 in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving a woman.

The man is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Police say that they believe the alleged assault was an isolated incident and that there is currently no threat to public safety.

The accused was released on an undertaking. He is set to appear in a Belleville court on Dec. 10

