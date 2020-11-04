Man charged with impaired driving following crash in Cavan Monaghan Township: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cavan Monaghan Township man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in the township on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:45 p.m. a vehicle crashed near the intersection of County Road 10 and Larmer Line, south of Peterborough.

When police arrived, the driver was being treated for minor injuries by paramedics. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Mitchell Howden, 28, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with impaired operation with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25.

