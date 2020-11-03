Cobourg man charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man faces drug-impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough early Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:40 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Townsend and Stewart streets observed a driver unconscious in a vehicle with the motor still running parked on the wrong side of the road.

The officer determined the driver was impaired by a drug. Further investigation also located drug paraphernalia in the middle console of the vehicle, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Kellar, 53, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25.

